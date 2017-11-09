Christchurch butcher to attempt Guinness World Record

Thursday, 9 November, 2017 - 06:18

Christchurch butcher, Corey Winder, is set to break the Guinness World Record for the most sausages produced in one minute this coming Friday.

Corey hopes to put New Zealand butchers and his own store, Elite Meats Bush Inn, on the map with the record which would see him make over 78 sausages in 60 seconds.

Corey was selected for the attempt after his performance at the recent 2017 Devro Great New Zealand Sausage Competition awards dinner, where he competed against four other butchers in the Linking Championship, proudly supported by Devro and Dunninghams.

The retail meat industry has much faith in Corey who has a proven track record competing in the global arena, having captained our national butchery team, the Pure South Sharp Blacks, for the past seven years and leading them to victory three times.

Antoinette Bisset, General Manager of Retail Meat New Zealand has high expectations for Corey.

"Corey has a huge passion for butchery and has excelled within the industry. Having seen his skills in action over past years, it is safe to say he will be setting a bench mark for future contestants," says Bisset.

The attempt is being held this Friday November 10 at Multivac in Auckland, where it will be filmed and photographed with official timekeepers and witnesses to satisfy the Guinness World Record governing body. The evidence will be reviewed and the record confirmed a few months thereafter.