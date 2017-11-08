Duke of Marlborough Hotel celebrates 190 years

Wednesday, 8 November, 2017 - 23:20

The Duke of Marlborough Hotel on the Russell foreshore has been refreshing rascals and reprobates since 1827. This year the owners put the final touches on seven years of renovations to restore this heritage-listed building back to her former glory. Two Kiwi couples, Jayne Shirley and Riki Kinnaird, Bridget Haagh and Anton Haagh, bought The Duke seven years ago and are supported by a small group of like-minded shareholders. This group of Otago University friends brought a vision of refreshing and restoring life to the Northland landmark.

Balconies and French doors have been added to the six waterfront rooms, dramatically opening up the elevated views of beach and bay, and a delightful garden area has been created. Renowned local artist Lester Hall was engaged to bring a point of difference to the restaurant with a unique collection of artwork and his own take on Northland and NZ history and culture - creating a talking point for diners.

These 2017 renovations have included development of a grand ball room for weddings and functions, refurbishment of 26 rooms to a four-star standard, upgrading the restaurant and kitchens, and developing a world class menu. Executive Chef Daniel Fraser and restaurant manager Tony Jean-Antoine have led a dedicated team to successful selection in the coveted Cuisine magazine list of NZ’s top 100 restaurants, and nomination as a regional finalist for the second year.

In November the family-owned hotel looks to celebrate not only its rebirth, but also 190 years of trading. The Duke of Marlborough began its life in 1827 as "Johnny Johnston’s Grog Shop". The owner, Johnny Johnston, was an ex-convict come good; he became fluent in Te Reo and was very well regarded by local Maori. This relationship led to Johnny being able to purchase the freehold site of the Duke, which was one of the first land sales to a European in New Zealand. He promptly changed the name of his hotel to the Duke of Marlborough - at the time the Duke himself was the world’s richest man, so the name sought to bring respect, elegance and opulence to the "Hell Hole of the Pacific".

After the Treaty of Waitangi in 1840, New Zealand’s first government was formed just down the road in Okiato, and The Duke was able to officially gain New Zealand’s first liquor licence which now hangs proudly in a gold frame in the bar.

The vision and work doesn’t stop here for these friends - they are focused on creating a sustainable business for their staff, the community and their families, with The Duke of Marlborough Hotel becoming one of New Zealand’s best boutique hotels, in an enviable seaside setting.