New roses to shine at international rose trials

Wednesday, 15 November, 2017 - 13:18

National and international rose growers will soon learn what rose is judged the Best Grown at the New Zealand International Rose Trial Grounds in the Palmerston North Victoria Esplanade Gardens.

Over the past two years, 40 roses submitted by international growers and hybridisers have been grown and cared for by Palmerston North City Council staff at the trials.

Most of these roses are new to New Zealand and represent the latest rose industry trends.

"Rose breeders worldwide are breeding roses with more flowers and improved disease tolerance, plus many more varieties have fragrant blooms than ever before." says John Ford, Chairman of the Trial Ground Committee.

The roses are evaluated by a panel of 20 judges over a two year period, on characteristics including colour, fragrance, health, flower form and novelty.

Certificates of Merit are given to roses which accumulate 70 points or more and are available commercially. Special awards are given for roses which have scored highly for fragrance or novelty. These special awards, the June Hocking Fragrance Award and the Nola Simpson Novelty Award are named after well-known local rosarians, who each gave over 30 years’ service to the trial grounds.

Any winning rose bred by a New Zealand amateur breeder is eligible for the Silver Star of the City of Palmerston North.

The Gold Star of the South Pacific award is presented annually to the top rose grown in the Esplanade’s International Rose Trial Grounds. Ford says the Gold Star award gives the winning rose’s breeder and agent instant recognition and helps when marketing it throughout New Zealand.

"The ongoing awards reflect the reputation of the city and the Victoria Esplanade Gardens as an internationally recognised rose growing area," says Ford. "The Manawatu Rose Society is celebrating its 70th anniversary this year with a number of activities, including its Rose and Flower Show being held at the Community Leisure Centre on 25 and 26 November.

The four categories of awards will be presented by Past Chairman of the Trials Committee Peter Elliott and Mayor Grant Smith at the gazebo in the Dugald Mackenzie Rose Gardens on Sunday 26 November at 3.30pm