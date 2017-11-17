Over 11,000 Kiwis using chatbot to drink more responsibly

Friday, 17 November, 2017 - 11:16

More than 11,000 Kiwis have signed up to use the Sober Self chatbot since it launched in late September - in an effort to drink more responsibly and have a more responsible night out.

With almost half (49.1%) of the users aged between 18 and 24, the Sober Self Bot is proving a real hit with the audience it was aimed at.

A joint initiative from responsible drinking campaign, Cheers!, and ridesharing app, Uber, the Facebook Messenger-run Sober Self Bot is designed to help people plan for a safe and fun night out, by setting up a time to go home with a personal reminder message before their night out begins.

Users can create their own personal message - or rely on the bot’s own pre-programmed messages. The Sober Self Bot also reminds its users to drink water and eat food while out to help prompt responsible drinking behaviours. Punters can be rewarded with discounted Uber rides if they go home at the time they originally set for themselves.

"It’s exciting to see more than 11,000 New Zealanders now thinking about responsible drinking through the Sober Self Bot, especially young people who are more likely to adjust their long-term drinking habits," says Matt Claridge, spokesperson for the Cheers! campaign.

"Many of our best intentions get sidelined or forgotten once we have those first couple of drinks. The Sober Self Bot reminds you of the plans you made before you went out - whether it’s getting up early to go to the gym, or catching up with your kids or your mates the next day. And what better person to remind you to get home than your ‘sober self’?"

Richard Menzies, General Manager for Uber New Zealand, says they’ve seen repeat Bot users and are hoping to continue to encourage responsible drinking behaviour alongside discounted Uber rides as the silly season ramps up

"We’re passionate about connecting Kiwis with a safe, reliable and affordable ride home at the push of a button, so are pleased to see the Sober Self Bot is encouraging people to stick to their nominated leaving time."

The Sober Self Bot is part of a broader multi-media campaign - the first in the new partnership between Cheers! and Uber - based on the idea of planning a ‘Night to Remember’. The campaign includes outdoor posters, digital advertising and social media.

To sign up to the Bot, go to Facebook Messenger and search Sober Self Bot.