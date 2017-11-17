Tips for creating a stylish herb garden

Friday, 17 November, 2017 - 15:30

Lyndall Keating, Horticulturalist and Director at Garden Society shares her tips for creating a sophisticated herb or veggie bed.

1. Corten Steel Planters make the ideal mixed herb or vegetable beds, because they are raised off the ground, giving the plants excellent drainage and nutrients.Corten is a contemporary architectural finish, easy to use

2. Raised garden beds also limit the constant bending

3. Another great solution for herbs is to pot cluster different sized pots with mixed herbs.

4.You can also use a designer Low bowl with an array of your favourite culinary herbs.