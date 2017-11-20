Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio crowned 'Performance Car of the Year'

Monday, 20 November, 2017 - 12:19

Alfa Romeo’s range-topping Giulia Quadrifoglio has been awarded the ‘Performance Car of the Year under £100K’ gong at Octane Magazine’s prestigious 2017 motoring awards ceremony.

The Italian marque scooped the top prize for its much-admired super saloon, as Octane Magazine recognised the elite of the international historic motoring world at a glittering ceremony at London’s Globe Theatre.

Octane is a leading UK motoring magazine that, says Editorial Director, David Lillywhite "celebrates not just the nuts and bolts but also the style, the excitement, the passion associated with the greatest cars, events and achievements in the motoring world. Octane features the cars we all love and admire."

Now in its seventh year, the Octane awards were judged by an illustrious panel of car experts, including TV host Jay Leno, Pink Floyd drummer Nick Mason and five time Le Mans winner Derek Bell.

For the Performance Car of the Year winner, judges were looking for a model that appealed to head and heart, providing drivers with the latest advanced technologies and an exhilarating driving experience for under £100,000 (NZ$194,000).

Alfa Romeo’s most powerful car ever created for road use fitted the bill thanks to the Giulia Quadrifoglio’s 375 kW, 600 Nm Bi-Turbo V6 petrol engine, which can achieve a top speed of 272 kmh and move from zero to 100 kmh in a mere 3.9 seconds.

Pairing perfect 50:50 weight distribution with rear-wheel drive architecture, the Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio features technology designed to maximise dynamic performance, such as the sector first Alfa Chassis Domain Control system, Alfa Active Aero Splitter system and the Alfa D.N.A Pro selector with race mode.

The Octane Award judges said: "This is Alfa Romeo back to its brilliant best with a car that's as good to drive as it is to look at. It's sensationally fast, yet full of feel and with huge reserves of grip to match the big helpings of power. And when you don't want to drive fast, it'll potter around perfectly happily, too - a true, all-round performance car".

The Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio is available in New Zealand priced at recommended retail price of $134,990 plus on road costs, while the Alfa Romeo Guilia Veloce sets the price of entry to the unique and exciting world of the Alfa Romeo Giulia experience at a recommended retail price of $79,990 plus on road costs.