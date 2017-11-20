App solves the daily 'what’s for dinner' conundrum

Monday, 20 November, 2017 - 15:35

Jen Petrovic and Gaby Chapman have launched a meal planning app, PlanBuyCook, to solve the 5 o’clock panic of ‘What’s for dinner?’ faced by households around Australia every night of the year.

Jen Petrovic is a chef and Gaby Chapman is a copywriter. The mumpreneurs are part of a new breed of tech startups that don’t come from tech backgrounds.

The inspiration for PlanBuyCook came when preparing the food for their school fete.

Gaby states: "We had six parents at Jen’s house and everyone except Jen was talking about the difficulty of everyday cooking. We all started asking Jen how she organises her family meals - after all she is a chef and highly organised, who managed to balance shift work and daily cooking with ease. We thought that rather than produce yet another cookbook, why not build a tool that genuinely solves the problems of busy people by using technology? We decided a mobile app was the best way to do this."

The duo ensured that the app had the functionality to address the lack of planning and the lack of ingredients at home that led to a boring repertoire of meals, food wastage and a large food bill. This includes an auto-generated shopping list users can cross off as they shop.

Gaby adds: "The average Australian household is visiting a supermarket three times a week. In many cases, people are spending more time shopping than cooking. We aim to get people to embrace the weekly shop so they have the ingredients at home to cook tasty, nutritious meals from scratch rather than ordering takeaway or heading to the shops multiple times for last-minute, expensive food."

Jen developed all the recipes and ensured that all meals work from one serve for single households all the way up to 10 serves for larger families.

Gaby concludes: "The traditional household of 2 adults and 2 kids does not represent the majority of households throughout Australia any more. So being able to scale the recipes, which also allows for doubling up and food banking meals, was absolutely critical to our meal planning formula to simplify the chore of the evening meal."

Benefits of Meal Planning:

No more ‘what’s for dinner?’ stress daily

Shopping once

Using leftovers

Eliminating food waste

Saving on average more than $50 per week and at least $2500 per year

About PlanBuyCook:

Jen Petrovic is a chef, master meal planner and mother of two kids. Gaby Chapman is a copywriter and former magazine publisher that panicked every night at 5 o’clock about what was for dinner for her family of 5 until she discovered the benefits of meal planning. Together they built meal planning app PlanBuyCook, filled with 130+ everyday recipes for families of all sizes, and the free Dinner Done Challenge to teach people how to meal plan.

For more information go to http://www.planbuycookapp.com

Download the app for A$5.99 at: http://www.appstore.com/planbuycook