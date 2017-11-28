Dating website with a difference

Tuesday, 28 November, 2017 - 11:21

Joshua Perry is used to a certain amount of attention.

From his role as marketing coordinator of Stopping Violence Dunedin, a job he took on in 2015;

. . . to the expressions of support he received in the wake of his North Dunedin flat being burgled in 2016;

. . . to the public outcry later that year when a long-time Dunedin councillor reportedly advised him he wouldn’t be up for standing for mayor because of his cerebral palsy . . .

Now, the Otago Polytechnic Bachelor of Social Services graduate has started a new venture - one he hopes might just prompt even more calls.

Josh is an outgoing 26-year-old Kiwi male. In other words, he has wants and needs. He is also wheelchair-bound and knows how difficult it can be to meet others.

Hence, he has set up a dating website, Enabling Love.

Josh is advertising his website at the current Disability Matters conference, being held on 26-29 November at Otago University. Josh has an exhibition stand there, promoting the launch of the website on 25 January.