Spend Less this Christmas with GrabOne

Tuesday, 28 November, 2017 - 11:10

Known as a one-stop destination for great deals and savings, GrabOne is helping New Zealanders to 'spend less' this Christmas with an interactive campaign. All it requires is some scissors, glue, and your local NZME newspaper; potentially the easiest way to win great prizes from GrabOne.

GrabOne is giving New Zealand free paper craft templates for festive photo props and Christmas decorations, so families can save money this holiday season and spend time together at the craft table.

The fun templates have already popped up in NZME newspapers around the country, including the New Zealand Herald, Bay of Plenty Times, Hawkes Bay Today, Rotorua Daily Post, The Northern Advocate and The Whanganui Chronicle. A different design will appear every week in the lead up to Christmas. The templates can also be downloaded here.

Alex Mackrill, Marketing Communications Manager for GrabOne, says the campaign was conceived to run contrary to the usual retail-driven imperative of spending more in the lead up to Christmas.

"GrabOne has always given Kiwis unique opportunities to spend less on the things they love, and we wanted our festive offering to not just repeat that idea, but to reinforce it by bringing it to life in a fun and engaging way."

"Making Christmas decorations is something I used to do as a child, and something I do with my children too. We challenge parents and caregivers to turn off the emails, put the iPad to sleep and take the time out with their kids to make some paper crafts."

We know people can’t stay off their devices for long though so GrabOne are providing an added incentive to bring out the scissors and glue; with a competition on Instagram for proud families to share their own photo props and decorations. Use the hashtag #GrabChristmas to be in to win one of five $1,000 GrabOne credits. Terms and conditions are here.