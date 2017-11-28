Tuesday, 28 November, 2017 - 14:55

Joshua Perry is used to a certain amount of attention.

From his role as marketing coordinator of Stopping Violence Dunedin, a job he took on in 2015 . . . to the expressions of support he received in the wake of his North Dunedin flat being burgled in 2016.

Now, the Otago Polytechnic Bachelor of Social Services graduate has started a new venture - one he hopes might just prompt even more calls.

Josh is an outgoing 26-year-old Kiwi male. In other words, he has wants and needs. He is also wheelchair-bound and knows how difficult it can be to meet others.

Hence, he has set up a dating website, Enabling Love, in response to an expressed need by members of the disability community.

As Josh explains: "Enabling Love is run for people with disabilities by people living with disability.

"We understand the challenges of meeting others through dating sites and have decided to set up our own inclusive service. We aim to provide a safe environment for individuals to meet new friends and form new connections and relationships."

Josh is advertising his website at the current Disability Matters conference, being held on 26-29 November at Otago University.

Josh has an exhibition stand there, promoting the launch of the website on 25 January.