Mindful Magic Author shares tips for changing mindset

Wednesday, 29 November, 2017 - 16:15

Karen McDermott, award winning entrepreneur, law of attraction practitioner and multi-genre author of Mindful Magic, encourages the reader to change their mindset in this life-altering book. Karen explains the benefits of changing our mindset in order to manifest the life we dream of…

Karen’s tips for changing your mindset:

1. One simple mindset shift can change your life.

2. Do something mindfully for 21 days and you will have created a habit.

3. Positive energy will attract positive things into your life.

4. Passion fueled by loving intention can make anything happen.

5. There are no limits, only the ones we impose on ourselves.

6. If you allow yourself to believe in the magic of life, you will experience a more magical life.

7. A Knowing is not a thinking thing, it is a feeling thing, accept this and you will be guided to your purpose.

Karen has penned a pro-active go-with-YOUR-flow approach to resetting your mindset to create your best life. Karen is also the founder of Serenity Press and the Making Magic Happen Academy. When she is not the keynote speaker at events or at book launches, Karen is a hands-on, busy Mum to six children.

Karen McDermott states:

"Mindful Magic has been written for those who seek insight into how to create a magical life and/or business success. Our mindset is our greatest treasure; it creates our reality. It is my hope that this book reaches the right people at the right time because I believe that when time and circumstance align, magic happens. My greatest passion is to inspire others to find their magic."

Mindful Magic RRP $26.99

https://www.makingmagichappenacademy.com/karen-s-books