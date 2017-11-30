'No excuses' campaign for no lifejackets and speed - Maritime NZ

Thursday, 30 November, 2017 - 06:45

Tomorrow, Maritime NZ and nine councils will be starting a "No excuses" campaign for recreational boaties not carrying or wearing lifejackets and those who speed on the water.

Director of Maritime NZ Keith Manch said the councils will take action against boaties who break lifejacket and speed rules. This will include infringement notices of up to $300, depending on each council’s bylaws.

The Maritime Transport Act and council bylaws require carrying and wearing lifejackets. The five knot rule is in place within 200 metres of shore and divers, and within 50 metres of swimmers and other boats.

"We are focusing on no lifejackets and unsafe speed because they are two of the biggest risks of death and injury," Mr Manch said.

The "No excuses" campaign will be run for five days by each of the councils at different times between 1 December 2017 and 31 March 2018.

Maritime NZ has funded the councils to provide additional staff, time and resources to the campaign, on top of the safer boating work councils already do. During the campaign Harbourmasters’ staff and Maritime NZ’s Maritime Officers will be on the water working together.

"Up to two-thirds of recreational boaties who died might have been saved if they wore lifejackets," Mr Manch said.

"Boaties speeding in busy areas is dangerous and can injure children, swimmers, divers and people in small craft."

Each council will be letting boaties know in their communities that enforcement action will happen sometime during summer. The specific days will not be publicised.

"Our expectation is that safe boaties follow the rules each and every time they go on the water," Mr Manch said.