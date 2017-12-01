Rockburn Wines opens pop-up cellar door at Gibbston Tavern

Friday, 1 December, 2017 - 07:34

Rockburn Wines is set to open its first-ever Pop-Up Cellar Door at the Gibbston Tavern Art Gallery tomorrow - just in time for the start of summer.

The "Pop-Up" offers informal tastings of Rockburn’s award-winning wines in a unique setting, being situated in the Art Gallery of this iconic Central Otago tavern.

Guests of this popular tavern currently enjoy a wide selection of drinks along with wood fired pizzas straight from a custom made pizza oven. The oven was made from parts of the the old hotel bank where patrons from the gold rush days would keep their gold for safekeeping.

"With one of our key vineyards only a few minutes away on Gibbston Back Road, it’s great to welcome visitors in the heart of the renowned Gibbston Valley. The new "Pop-Up" is only a 25 minute drive from Queenstown just off SH6 and alongside the popular Gibbston River cycle trail which makes an ideal location for local wine lovers and tourists alike," says Rebecca Poynter, General Manager of Rockburn Wines. "The Gibbston Tavern is a fantastic venue and now guests can not only visit them for a great casual outdoor dining experience, but also enjoy a tasting of award-winning local wines on site as well."

The temporary Cellar Door is currently set to be open on weekends from 11am - 5pm over the summer with extended hours already on the cards.

Rockburn Pop-Up Cellar Door details:

Location: Gibbston Tavern, Art Gallery, 8 Coalpit Road, Gibbston Valley, Otago 9371

When: Weekends 11am-5pm (extended hours likely)

Contact: To enquire about opening days and hours, or to book a private tasting, please contact cellardoor@rockburn.co.nz or 021 833135