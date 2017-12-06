Top safety marks for Toyota's new Camry

Wednesday, 6 December, 2017 - 14:01

While not available in New Zealand until early next year, Toyota’s newest Camry has earned the top safety rating from the Australasia New Car Assessment Programme (ANCAP).

The 5 star safety rating applies to all Camry variants - including hybrid models - built from September this year.

AA Motoring Services General Manager says the new Camry incudes autonomous emergency braking, a lane keep assist system and lane departure warning as standard.

"It’s one of the most popular makes of car in New Zealand so Toyota should be commended for making available some of the safety assist technologies that some manufacturers haven’t yet manged to introduce into this market," Ms Stocks says.

"This sort of technology safes lives by preventing crashes from even happening."

The Camry was also awarded a maximum score for the side impact test and 15.16 out of 16 for the frontal offset test.

"If you are involved in a crash, this Camry will provide you with some of the best protection possible."

ANCAP is supported by all Australian motoring clubs, the New Zealand Automobile Association, the Australian Government, the New Zealand Government, Australian state and territory governments, the Victorian Transport Accident Commission, NRMA Insurance and the FIA Foundation.

The full list of ANCAP’s vehicle safety ratings, other vehicle safety information and the specifications of the rated vehicles are available online at aa.co.nz or rightcar.govt.nz.