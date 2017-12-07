PappaRich, your perfect place for holiday dining

Thursday, 7 December, 2017 - 10:19

Christmas feast, New Year parties, endless cooking and kitchen duties, holidays can be busy and stressful.

This year, New Zealand’s top Malaysian restaurant PappaRich has you covered throughout the holiday season. Why not relax and enjoy a perfect holiday meal with your family without the fuss of cooking and argument over doing the dishes?

You can dine at PappaRich any day of the week at their three bustling stores in Auckland CBD and Sylvia Park - and Wellington in the CBD.

Looking for a great place to eat on Boxing Day, New Year’s Eve or 2nd January? PappaRich will be open throughout the holiday season, except Christmas Day. PappaRich Auckland Sylvia Park and Wellington CBD stores will have usual operation hours. Auckland CBD will open Monday to Thursday from 12 pm to 8 pm, Friday to Sunday from 12 pm to 9 pm.

The New Year is all about trying something new. Make discovering a new cuisine like Malaysian your New Year’s resolution for 2018. And you don’t have to travel far to experience authentic Malaysian food. As one of the most successful restaurant brands to have emerged out of Malaysia, PappaRich strives to bring the best of Malaysian cuisine to customers all over the world. Since its first store opening, PappaRich New Zealand has achieved enormous popularity in the local market place. PappaRich New Zealand aims to create a relaxing and comfortable dining experience for all customers, whether they are students, show-goers, families or corporate diners. PappaRich has your Malaysian cuisine dreams covered.

With its rich heritage of Chinese, Indian and Malay cultural influences, Malaysian food is a melting pot of all the tastes of Asia. At PappaRich, delicately crafted dishes are cooked according to traditional recipes with an authentic mix of herbs and spices to deliver bursts of flavour and colour, all made from the freshest local produce. Diners can taste freshly-made Roti Canai, Nasi Lemak, Char Koay Teow, Curry Laksa, Chicken Rice and all-time-favourite Malaysian dessert Ice kacang, to name just a few dishes from PappaRich’s extensive food and drinks menu.

There’s something for everyone at PappaRich, especially for families. PappaRich staff are warm, friendly and welcoming. The food won’t take long to be served, and when it arrives will be something special.