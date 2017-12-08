Top quality meat 'remains in NZ for summer'

Friday, 8 December, 2017 - 12:10

The common misconception that all the best meat New Zealand has to offer gets sent offshore is not true, says New Zealand’s largest Kiwi-owned meat processor, AFFCO.

While it is well known a large percentage of lamb is exported off shore to meet Christmas demand in the United Kingdom and Europe, it’s a little-known fact that the majority of beef cuts right from eye fillets to rump steak, stay here for Kiwi’s to enjoy over summer.

"Local demand is certainly higher at this time of year when we’ve come out of long winter period and people just want to put some steak on the barbeque," says AFFCO’s New Zealand Sales Manager, Darryl Butson.

Butson said that meat standards like Quality Mark have given confidence to the Kiwi consumer that they are getting high quality meat on a consistent and regular basis.

"We are a one hundred percent New Zealand-owned company with over 100 years of tradition supplying the best cuts of beef to our local retail and foodservice partners. I’m really proud that our domestic market takes around seventy percent of AFFCO’s chilled premium steak cuts every year.

"People around the globe are willing to pay a premium for New Zealand grass fed beef. When you think about it we’re incredibly privileged to have easy access to such high-quality meat in our weekly grocery shop."

With AFFCO’s northern hemisphere Christmas lamb programme complete and all United Kingdom and European orders on the water, the best of the new season chilled lamb will also be available through selected domestic retailers during the summer holiday period.