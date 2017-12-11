Tips for maintaining your health over the party season

Monday, 11 December, 2017 - 11:40

As we approach end of year festivities and summer holidays, the party season has also well and truly begun. It is a known truth that we all like to indulge at this time of year which can take a real toll on health and result in inevitable weight gain. Bounce Nutritionist Susie Burrell provides her best tips on how to spoil yourself while keeping fit and healthy.

Susie says, "With all the eating, drinking and being merry, the party season will often result in leaving our health goals behind. To counteract this, don’t cut all the fun out completely, just strike a healthy balance with your food choices, exercise and of course, opt for protein rich snacks like the Coconut Macadamia Bounce ball that keeps you fuller for longer. "

Bounce Nutritionist Susie Burrell’s top tips for keeping healthy during the party season include:

- Don’t arrive hungry

Skipping meals is a common side effect when going out for drinks and canapés. This means that you often arrive at events starving, and ready to eat everything in sight. The key is to have a protein rich snack such as cheese and crackers or a Bounce ball before heading out - Coconut Macadamia is my current favourite.

- Slow down, baby!

When socialising, it’s easy to become distracted and mindlessly eat a number of calories need or even want. Ask yourself if you really want to eat something is often enough to control the types and how much food you’re eating.

- Lighten up

While at some point during this season you will likely overeat, the key to weight control is to compensate these heavier days with lighter ones. When you have a night in, opt for salads, vegetables and light proteins - this will help balance the extra calories consumed on event days!

- Keep moving and grooving

With all the longer days and warmer nights, there’s no excuse not to exercise! It can be as simple as walking to and from work or events. Priorities exercise and the gym to help balance out all the extra alcohol and party food.

Bounce Coconut Macadamia:

This crowd favourite is the perfect snack to keep with you wherever you go. The quality whey powder adds to the creamy texture, with the added macadamia and cashews packing in the vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants.

The Bounce Coconut Macadamia is available now at Woolworths, Coles, and major petrol

stations for RRP $3.29 per ball.

au.bouncefoods.com