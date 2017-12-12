Fresh or Frozen? The definitive guide

Tuesday, 12 December, 2017 - 15:38

Fresh is best? That’s true, but that includes fresh that’s frozen! Frozen fruit has come up winning and will have you feasting on delicious fruit all year round.

Your fruit bowl is full of good vitamins, minerals and fibre, with many benefits. Fruit like berries are great to include in a healthy diet as they are rich in antioxidants which can protect against disease. They’re also an easy way to add more fibre to your diet and a sweet treat low in calories. But they can be hard and expensive to find fresh all year round.

So how do you get the best fruity bang for your buck?

While we all know that fruit is good for you, we’ve been told fresh is best for taste and good nutrition. However, a 2017 study published in the Journal of Food Composition and Analysis by Li et al., has challenged the common view. Because fruit and berries are mostly water they can deteriorate and lose nutrients very quickly. The study found overall the assessed nutrient content of the frozen fruits was very much the same as their fresh equivalents. Vitamin C was an exception, with frozen blueberries found to have higher levels of vitamin C than fresh. What can we learn from this? Frozen is a great option as it is equal or better with longer lasting nutritional value than fresh fruit. Grabbing a handful of frozen fruit from the freezer gives the same nutrition as fresh fruit but with greater convenience.

Any fruit lover will tell you that picking up a quality fruit with no duds can be hit or miss. Unless you are fortunate enough to eat straight from the garden or orchard, there are inevitably several days between harvest and when you eat fresh. Typically frozen fruits and berries are snap frozen on the same day they are picked or harvested, then packaged. Fresh produce is transported from farm to store, resulting in bumps and bruises, while a packet of frozen fruit will be frozen in peak condition and the freezing process will protect the fruit from pick to plate, with long lasting quality.

New Zealand’s organic fruit experts Shannon and Robert Auton, are the founders of popular frozen fruit and ice cream company oob organic. Shannon Auton is a fan of fresh blueberries but also knows the benefit of frozen. "At oob organic, we love fresh, we love frozen and we love our fruit all year round! We found that the best way to ensure the highest quality fruit with the best nutritional value was to snap freeze at the orchard right after picking. Our family and yours can now enjoy fruit like blueberries in winter, with the same quality as they would have from picking straight from the plant in summer."

As a small country, New Zealand’s climate doesn’t support the growth of all of our favourite fruits. This is the case with mangoes, which are imported, mostly from South America. New Zealand’s strict border control means all imported unprocessed fruits and vegetables, whether they are organically grown or not, are fumigated (or sprayed) as they come into New Zealand. To eat mangoes free of any nasties, frozen organic mango is the only way. The only way to eat organic mango is to buy oob organic frozen diced mango. They are sourced from a fair trade supplier, picked, peeled, diced and snap frozen where they are grown. They are then imported into New Zealand as a packaged food thereby avoiding fumigation, and any nasties. This is good news for shoppers, with fewer chemicals and nasties, organic mango pieces are easy to find in the supermarket freezer.

Fresh versus frozen is all about personal choice, but may also come down to eating in season and buying the best value. A packet of frozen fruit offers a cost effective and long-lasting option that’s better on your wallet. Frozen Fruit can be so much more than something you throw into a smoothie. It can provide a year round, well priced fruit fix. For anyone looking to reduce waste, chemicals and fuss, frozen is an excellent option. With brands like oob organic offering organic bananas, mangoes, berry mixes and more, the fruit bowl might also be found in the freezer.

