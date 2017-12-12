Macca's works with Ross Murray to help Kiwis take summer with them

Tuesday, 12 December, 2017 - 16:08

McDonald’s New Zealand has worked with local artist Ross Murray to develop a collection of Kiwi summer iconography, brought to life in a new integrated campaign.

Murray’s artwork is themed around classic summer traditions of family time spent at the beach, in the bush and on the mountains. The imagery has been translated into 30’’ and 15’’ TVCs, billboards, digital adshels and bus backs, and online on Youtube and Spotify, and McDonald’s social channels.

McDonald’s is also connecting with families in restaurant. Customers will receive one of three themed tote bags featuring Murray’s artwork with every Sharebox purchase. A number of restaurants have also been themed with the imagery.

"Off the back of the success of last’s year’s campaign we saw potential in working with another local artist," says Jo Mitchell, McDonald’s New Zealand Director of Marketing.

"Ross has captured some classic Kiwi summer icons like a Kombi van, Kowhai and the beach, and other images that encapsulate his hyper-realistic style."

"It was great to bring Ross’ art to life and merge real life with illustration showing audiences an iconic Kiwi summer with a twist," adds Shane Bradnick, DDB Executive Creative Director.

The campaign will come to a head in the heat of summer with activation teams out and about helping to create feel-good summer moments. Brightly coloured rickshaws decorated with the campaign artwork will be found around Mount Maunganui, Orewa, Wellington and Christchurch to keep Kiwis from getting hot and bothered by offering them lifts and Macca’s giveaways.