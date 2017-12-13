Kiwis are last minute online Christmas shoppers - Price Spy

Wednesday, 13 December, 2017 - 08:12

With less than two weeks to go until the big day hits, there’s no getting away from the fact that the Christmas silly season is upon us. If you’re feeling panicked that you haven’t yet started shopping for your loved ones, rest assured you’re not alone. According to historical data from PriceSpy.co.nz, Kiwis tend to leave online Christmas shopping to the last Monday before Christmas Day!

To help those last-minute shoppers amongst us feel more prepared, PriceSpy.co.nz is sharing its top product predictions for Christmas. Interestingly, these reveal that children are moving away from the more traditional gifts like bikes, dolls and ride-ons, instead opting for high-tech gadgets such as the Sphero Droid BB-8, LEGO and Nerf guns!

Liisa Matinvesi-Bassett, New Zealand country manager for PriceSpy.co.nz, New Zealand’s biggest online price comparison site, says: "December is a very busy shopping month the world over. In fact, according to Retail New Zealand, Kiwi consumers are expected to spend $17.4 billion in the lead up to Christmas.

"With so much spending taking place over such a short period of time, it’s of no great surprise that many Kiwis lose hope and head online to do their last-minute present buying. To avoid the busy roads and motorways, parking in a crowded mall and endless queues at the checkouts."

"Although last minute shopping can be a bit frantic, sometimes this tactic can pay off for the consumer. Our data shows the closer you get towards Christmas, the more money you can potentially save on purchases. But you need to be aware of when this is and appreciate that late orders may not arrive in time for Christmas."

"For example, in December 2016, our data revealed the cheapest days to shop online were 4th, 11th and 21st December. Interestingly, after 11th December the price of many products increased as we moved closer towards Christmas Day. This spike then tailed off after 21st December, helping to generate extra last-minute sales opportunities for retailers."

To help Kiwi consumers avoid panic buying and purchasing items when they are priced at their most expensive this Christmas, PriceSpy.co.nz encourages shoppers to download the PriceSpy app and set up price alerts for the items they are looking to buy. This will automatically monitor the price of the items from their phone and they will be notified when there is a price change."

Matinvesi-Bassett concludes: "For those really struggling to find the perfect gift, we have also prepared our top product predictions for Christmas 2017."

- PriceSpy.co.nz’s top ten toy predictions for Christmas 2017

Sphero Droid BB-8

Hatchimals Owlicorns

Sphero Sphero 2.0

Sphero Mini

Parrot MiniDrones Jumping Race

LEGO Star Wars 75105 Millennium Falcon

LEGO Technic 42065 RC Tracked Racer

NERF N-Strike Elite Accustrike Series Alphahawk Blaster

NERF Rebelle Cornersight Blaster

Mayfair Games Catan (5th Edition)

- PriceSpy.co.nz’s overall top ten product predictions for Christmas 2017:

Beats by Dr. Dre Solo3 Wireless

Sony PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB

Fitbit Charge 2

Apple iPad 9.7"

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1 SM-T580 16GB

Ultimate Ears UE Boom 2

Paco Rabanne 1 Million edt 100ml

Sphero Droid BB-8

NutriBullet Pro 900

Dyson V8 Absolute

- PriceSpy.co.nz’s top five shopping category predictions for Christmas 2017

Headphones

Activity trackers

Perfume

Portable speakers

Toys