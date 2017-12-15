Kaiser Brothers Brewing can deliver beer to thirsty NZers

Friday, 15 December, 2017 - 07:35

With the country’s biggest brewer claiming logistics are responsible for Kiwis going thirsty in the heat, Kaiser Brothers says they have no trouble delivering ice cold beer to New Zealanders.

Kaiser Brothers Brewing Captain Dicky Fife says it’s not the New Zealand way to let beer lovers go dry!

"Kaiser Brewery is ‘Kiwi as’ which means if bars need beer our sales team take care of the logistics by delivering the beer themselves if they need to! We guarantee to quench every thirst." Dicky says.

Dicky believes Kaiser Brothers beers are the perfect summer drop and wants to ensure no Kiwi beer lover misses out. He describes Kaiser’s Pilsener as a ‘golden, throat tickler’ specifically designed to beat summer thirst.

"Warm temperatures come around every summer, so we’re not surprised by the heat. In fact this is what the brewing team prepare all year for. Sure, the Kaiser team brew in autumn, winter and spring but it’s all just a warm-up for the main event - which every beer drinker knows is the heat of the summer! Now summer is here, Kaiser Brothers Brewery has a bevy of delicious ice cold beer beverages available across the country - and we can manage delivering them to bars and venues across the country."

Kaiser Brothers Brewery was established by the three German-Kiwi Giesen brothers, whose great uncle, established the renowned Kaiser Brewery in the village of Bischofsgrun, in north-east Bavaria. Kaiser Brothers Brewery brews are inspired by the original 1862 recipe, and crafted to be ‘Kiwi-as’. Kaiser Brothers Brewery took off when Alex Giesen met Dicky Fife, with the new brewer establishing its own brewery in Christchurch in 2016.

Kaiser Brothers Brewery core range of four beers is available in 500ml bottles at bottle shops across the New Zealand:

Kaiser Brothers Brewery Pilsener

Kaiser Brothers Brewery English Special Bitter

Kaiser Brothers Brewery American Pale Ale

Kaiser Brothers Brewery Weizen