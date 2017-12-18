Marketview spending figures reveal when to hit the shops

Monday, 18 December, 2017 - 09:16

If you’re looking to avoid the crowds in your present shopping efforts this week, don’t leave it until Friday.

With only seven days left until Christmas, consumer spending specialists Marketview have been looking at pre-holiday spending over the years, and what we can expect to see in the coming days.

Analysing spending behaviours in the week before Christmas in 2006 - the last time it fell on a Monday, Marketview identified some key trends that might provide some tips for getting your last minute Christmas shopping in this year.

Marketview found that when Christmas falls on a Monday, or a day either side, consumers hit the shops in droves on a Friday, using the weekend for travel and groceries. This trend was apparent in 2006, when 18% of the weekly discretionary purchases were made on the Friday before Christmas.

Marketview also found the most popular day for grocery shopping this year is likely to be Saturday, however don’t expect a lull in the shops if you’re heading out on Christmas Eve. While most people did their big shop on the Saturday, stocking up for Christmas and beyond, transactions for both weekend days were on par, suggesting Kiwis will still be nipping out to the shops on Sunday for those last minute purchases.

The recent warm weather will likely mean even more Kiwis are heading out on the annual Christmas road trip, and Marketview suggests filling up the car during the week if you don’t want to get caught in a queue at the petrol station. Spending trends from previous years indicate fuel spending will peak this Friday, but with the whole weekend to travel, expect busy roads and petrol stations all three days prior to Christmas.

"Although the retail landscape has changed since then, spending trends from 2006 suggest that Friday is going to be the biggest day of the week for shoppers and businesses," says Managing Director, Stephen Bridle. "If you want to avoid the crowds, head to the supermarket before the weekend, and have a nice relaxing weekend before Monday’s celebrations."