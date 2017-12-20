Gardening: Passionate about passionfruit

Wednesday, 20 December, 2017 - 13:06

Passionate about passionfruit

Passionfruit are a delicious summer fruit that can be enjoyed in salads, desserts, drinks, sauces and of course eaten fresh.

They are a sub-tropical plant, which basically means they need a lot of sun (at least six hours a day) and also like water.

And they also need something to grow on - like a trellis or similar strong structure.

If you think you’ve got just the spot to grow passionfruit, then head to www.awapuni.co.nz to order your passionfruit seedlings.

Passionfruit like well-drained soil and they are also heavy feeders, which means they need more nutrients than your average plant.

So before you start planting, dig in some organic matter to the soil. It’s also a good idea to pour some slow-release citrus fertiliser in the spot your going to plant. Next plant each seedling around 2 metres apart.

Once planted, spread some mulch to help retain moisture and heat in the soil. And don’t forget to water!

Ideally with passionfruit, you want to get a good network of vines growing across your support and producing fruit. To do this, start by pinching off any laterals that grow off the main vine.

Once your main vine (leader) is in a good position on the support structure, pinch out the top bud to encourage lots of side shoots to spread sideways and then train them across your support.

Give the plants a couple more feeds of citrus fertiliser during the year. And be sure to water regularly, particularly when they start fruiting.

When the fruit are ready to harvest they will go from green to a black/deep purple colour and you can start picking them off.