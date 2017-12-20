Tips for staying safe over the holidays

Wednesday, 20 December, 2017 - 14:47

People are more likely to fall and injure themselves during the summer months. That’s because most of us take our main holidays over the Christmas and New Year period, when we tend to spend more time at home, and often take on DIY and gardening projects. With that in mind, here are some tips for staying safe …

Christmas at home

- Use a step ladder to hang decorations, not a chair … or worse still, a chair on a table.

- Check that Christmas lights are in good working condition … before you hang them up

- If you’re putting lights up outside, make sure you use a Residual Current Device (RCD).

- Ensure your Christmas tree has a sturdy base to stop it toppling over

- If your tree has lights, run the power cord to it along the wall, not across the floor

- Remember some guests may be unfamiliar with your house, so:

- Reduce trip hazards by removing loose rugs, small items of furniture, toys, and mattresses, etc.

- The kitchen is always busy - keep cupboard doors closed.

- Wipe up spills as soon as they happen.

- Point out hazards that you may be familiar with, but which could trip up visitors, such as single steps between rooms.

- Make sure visitors know where the light switches are if they get up in the night, or leave a hall light on for them.

- Keep pets out from under people's feet - every year a significant number are injured tripping over cats and dogs.

If you’re drinking alcohol

- Remember: The more you drink, the greater the risk of injury. Set a limit on your drinking and stick to it.

- Eat substantial food, and pace yourself with water or other non-alcoholic drinks.

- Look after your mates.

Keeping active

- Warm up and cool down before and after physical activity.

- If returning to activity after a break, gradually build up your activity levels.

- Keep well hydrated.

DIY

- Be realistic about your ability - if you can’t do it, get an expert.

- Use a safe, stable ladder - always keep three points of contact, e.g. two feet and one hand, and don’t over-reach sideways.

- Make sure you know how to use hire equipment.

- Wear appropriate protection, such as closed shoes, ear muffs, safety glasses and face masks, as necessary.

- Plan your schedule so you’re not rushing to get the job finished at the end of the day when you’re tired and more likely to slip up.