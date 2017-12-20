Enjoy a family holiday on the East Coast - DOC

Wednesday, 20 December, 2017 - 15:04

The East Coast is a popular holiday spot for families looking to get away from urban hustle and bustle. There’s lots to do and plenty of places to explore.

The Department of Conservation (DOC) East Coast Operations Manager, John Lucas, says while visitors come to enjoy themselves sometimes they’re unprepared for the conditions.

"We want to ensure everyone returns home safely. Get out and enjoy a walk or tramp, or stay at the Anaura Bay campsite; but be prepared for things like changing weather conditions, even in summer."

John says, "The recent North Westerly winds have been rapidly drying the region. Despite a brief respite of rain last week, there is still a high fire risk. Most fires start in nearby access-ways and areas such as roads, riverbeds, tracks and campsites."

Due to extremely dry conditions a prohibited fire season is now in place. This means there is a total fire ban on lighting fires in the open across the entire region.

If you see a fire dial 111 immediately.

For conservation emergencies such as injured wildlife or whale strandings, or to report any safety hazards, phone the DOCHotline (0800 362 468).

John says, "I hope that families will observe a few basic rules for their own safety and the benefit of the environment. The DOC East Coast team wish everyone a safe and enjoyable summer."

If you’re stuck for ideas about what do to this summer, DOC have some suggestions for you!

Local Toyota Kiwi Guardian adventure sitesYour kids will love the Toyota Kiwi Guardian adventures at Gray’s Bush, Okitu Bush Scenic Reserve or Te Tapuwae o Rongokako Marine Reserve. All you have to do is download a map, follow the clues to find the guardian post and secret code to earn a medal. You can also earn cool rewards by completing tasks in your own backyard.

Family-friendly campsitesDOC manages more than 200 family-friendly campsites including the Anaura Baycampsite, which is a popular summer spot for many families. Note that on arrival, campers must pay their fees to wardens by Eftpos and campers are required to provide their own chemical toilet. Don’t forget to be a careful camper and practice ‘no trace’ camping.

Marine reserveTe Tapuwae o Rongokako Marine Reserve is a popular spot for snorkelling, but we remind visitors that it is a "no take" reserve. MPI and DOC staff will be monitoring the reserve over the holiday period.

Journey-breaking walksVisitors passing through the area can stretch their legs at Tolaga Bay (52km north of Gisborne) and get some fantastic views of the Cook’s Cove Walkway. If you’re travelling south to Wairoa, stop-off at Morere Springs Scenic Reserve, Mangaone Caves or Mahia Peninsula Scenic Reserve. You won’t regret it.

Visit www.doc.govt.nz for further information on environmental and camping care codes, details on walkways and campsites.

Information on outdoor safety is on the website www.adventuresmart.org.nz and this is where you tell someone your intentions when heading outdoors on the on-line intentions system.