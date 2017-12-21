Queenstown's Eichardt's Private Hotel scoops three new gongs

Thursday, 21 December, 2017 - 12:21

Queenstown’s Eichardt’s Private Hotel has proved itself a triple threat, taking out New Zealand’s ‘Best Luxury Boutique Hotel’, Australasia’s ‘Best Luxury Romantic Hotel’ and Australasia’s ‘Best Luxury Ski Resort’ at the 2017 World Luxury Hotel Awards held in Switzerland earlier this month.

The World Luxury Hotel Awards are the pinnacle of achievement in the luxury hotel industry. Established in 2006, these awards offer international recognition as voted by guests, travellers and industry players alike. Public vote selects all winners of the World Luxury Hotel Awards, reflecting real recognition for the hard work and dedication of hotel staff and hotel standards from peers and guests.

Owner Andrew Cox pins the hotel’s continued success on his people, commenting "we are so proud of Eichardt’s latest accolades, these can be attributed to the valued experience our talented staff provide."

"Eichardt’s has always prided itself on providing an exacting international standard hotel experience in our boutique setting, from the warm welcome you receive from our Land Rover pick up to the famous hand-made chocolates received with the turn-down service. Everything we do is to ensure our guests have a once in a lifetime experience, and we are honoured to be recognised as a respected contributing operator on this global stage," says Cox.

Eichardt’s is Queenstown’s premiere luxury accommodation featuring expansive views over Lake Wakatipu and its surrounding mountain ranges. The hotel’s opulent suites invite guests to soak up a sense of quiet before exploring one of the world’s truly remarkable locations.

Eichardt’s Private Hotel is part of the Imperium Collection, a collective of accommodation and dining offers including Eichardt’s Bar, The Spire Hotel, No5 Church Lane, The Grille and The Penthouse.

Earlier this month the hotel was named Luxury Hotel and Restaurant of the Year at the international Luxury Travel Guide Awards, then crowned New Zealand’s Best Ski Boutique Hotel at the annual World Ski Awards for the fifth year running.