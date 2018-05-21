Yealands win four trophies at International Wine Challenge

Monday, 21 May, 2018 - 22:06

Yealands Wine Group (Yealands) are celebrating success after receiving an outstanding four trophies at the 2018 International Wine Challenge (IWC) . Three of the trophies were awarded to Crossroads Winemakers Collection Syrah 2014 with the fourth going to Yealands Estate Single Vineyard Sauvignon Blanc 2017. All gold medal winners were judged alongside each other, with Crossroads being named the outright winner over the other Hawke’s Bay Syrah entries, winning both the Hawke’s Bay Syrah Trophy and the New Zealand Syrah Trophy. The Crossroads Winemakers Collection Syrah was then judged against the other national Syrah trophy winners, and named International Syrah Trophy winner for 2018. Yealands Estate Single Vineyard Sauvignon Blanc was named as the Awatere Valley Sauvignon Blanc Trophy winner.

Now in its 35 th year, the IWC is accepted as the world’s finest and most meticulously judged wine competition. It is split into two tastings known as Tranche One and Tranche Two, to accommodate the different production and sales schedules across the industry. Crossroads Winemakers Collection Syrah 2014 and Yealands Estate Single Vineyard Sauvignon Blanc 2017 were awarded gold medals in Tranche One, making them eligible for the trophy tasting this month.

Yealands, who acquired Crossroads in 2011, received a total of four gold medals and four trophies across both tranches, making them the most successful New Zealand winery in this year’s competition.

"Following our success in Tranche One, it’s fantastic that our Crossroads Winemakers Collection Syrah has been awarded a trophy across three different categories." Says Jeff Fyfe, Chief Winemaker. "For our Yealands Estate Single Vineyard Sauvignon Blanc to also be recognised with the Awatere Valley Sauvignon Blanc Trophy is really special. These are great accolades to receive from such a highly regarded competition."

Crossroads Winemakers Collection Syrah 2014 can now claim three gold medals and three trophies, including a Blue-Gold/Top 100 from the 2017 Sydney International Wine Competition, a Gold from the 2017 Drinks Business Magazine, as well as the Gold medal and three Trophies from the 2018 IWC. Yealands Estate Single Vineyard Sauvignon Blanc 2017 has three gold medals to its name, including a Blue-Gold/Top 100 from the 2018 Sydney International Wine Competition, a Gold from the 2017 Romeo Bragato Wine Awards, as well as the Gold medal and Trophy from the 2018 IWC.

Yealands Estate Single Vineyard Sauvignon Blanc can be found in your favourite supermarket and most fine wine liquor retailers with a recommended retail price of $22.95. Crossroads Winemakers Collection Syrah can be found in select fine wine liquor retailers with a recommended retail price of $39.95, and both wines can be purchased online from Yealands Estate Cellar Door at competitive prices with free delivery on cases of six or more.