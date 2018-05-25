Villa Maria Estate voted as NZ's 'Most Trusted Wine Brand'

Friday, 25 May, 2018 - 07:00

Villa Maria Estate has just been voted as the Reader’s Digest ‘Most Trusted New Zealand Wine Brand’ for 2018. This is the second time in the last three years the family-owned New Zealand winery has won this award.

For the 19th year, Reader’s Digest has approached New Zealand consumers asking them their opinions on what brands of products and services are important to them. In the latest poll, more than 1,400 New Zealanders were interviewed to decide on winners in each of the ‘Most Trusted’ categories. Reader’s Digest state that cost, quality and desirability of brands and their products or services are all important factors for consumers.

Villa Maria’s Founder and Owner Sir George Fistonich said this award was great reinforcement of Kiwi’s affinity for Villa Maria. "We’re one of the few remaining New Zealand family owned wineries of our size left in New Zealand, and this is something we’re immensely proud of. This teamed with our focus on quality means wine lovers can trust they will enjoy our all wines from well-known varieties like Sauvignon Blanc and Pinot Noir, right through to exciting new wines such as Albariño," he said.

Villa Maria has been New Zealand’s most awarded winery for over 38 years. This latest accolade comes after being named the world’s most admired New Zealand wine brand by Drinks International earlier this year.

A leader in sustainability, innovation and quality, Villa Maria is a family-owned winery recognised as an icon in the New Zealand wine industry.