Win a year’s supply of sex toys with Adultoymegastore

Wednesday, 11 December, 2019 - 16:38

The biggest Christmas present could be yours thanks to New Zealand owned and operated sex toy retailer Adulttoymegastore.

New Zealand’s favourite online sex shop is doing its biggest giveaway ever - a year’s supply of adult toys. To be in to win this amazing prize and heaps more, head over to the Adulttoymegastore website and look for Santa’s naughty elves Rudi and Effy. There are scratch cards hidden around the website with hundreds of prizes to give away.

Head of Customer Satisfaction at Adulttoymegastore Sophie McGrath says the team had a huge amount of fun creating the Rudi and Effy cheeky elf game.

"We were in tears laughing setting up the elves and just having fun with the whole thing! After such an enormous year for Adulttoymegastore it felt like the perfect thing to do just give a heap of our best toys and products away."

This year has been a bumper year for Adulttoymegastore with the Satisfyer Pro 2 frenzy meaning long hours for staff and warehouse crew. New luxury brands like Zalo and Uberlube have also proved to be wildly popular.

"We just keep growing and growing. We’ve spread now to America and the UK and Australians are buying as much as Kiwis now. Adult toys are so mainstream now and the products we’re getting are just wildly popular. We have reached a tipping point and it’s so exciting."

Giving everyone the opportunity to win big has left the Adulttoymegastore office and warehouse staff buzzing.

"It’s so exciting. We can’t wait to crack into this giveaway! We will also have our elves Rudi and Effy hiding around Wellington where we are based - and we’ll be doing a treasure hunt like nobody has ever seen!"

To be into win visit www.adulttoymegastore.co.nz

On 30 December, Adulttoymegastore will announce the top 10 most popular toys for 2019.