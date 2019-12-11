Helping hands at Hutt River - GWRC

Wednesday, 11 December, 2019 - 16:53

Local groups have been out and about looking after Te Awa Kairangi/ Hutt River recently, helping care for native plants and getting involved in rubbish clean-ups.

Volunteers from Eastern Hutt Rotary Club, and Cubs from the Belmont Scout Group have been putting in the hard yards helping with environmental work recently, Greater Wellington Regional Council Hutt River Ranger Travis Moody says.

"Rotary members weeded and spread mulch at new native plantings along the riverbank, while the Cubs learned about the construction of the filtration wetland at Belmont and picked up a heap of rubbish along the way.

"Hutt Valley Rotary Clubs have been closely involved in the development of the Hutt River Trail as well as other volunteering activities on the river over the years including rubbish clean-ups."

Travis says the contribution of volunteers and community groups is important because it’s a great look for the wider community when people see other people working together towards a good cause.

"The Cubs are based in Belmont domain alongside the river and regularly use the corridor for their activities and events such as cookouts and mudslides.

"Involving young people in volunteering gets them outside working alongside others, teaches them useful skills and also allows them to have experiences that can influence future behaviours in a positive way."

Travis says there is also a wealth of knowledge and experience amongst many local groups that can assist local authorities with decision making processes.

"Hopefully this work inspires and encourages others in some way to get on board and support initiatives along the Hutt River."