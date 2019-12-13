The Web Genius Kapiti Run for Youth prepares for 2020

Friday, 13 December, 2019 - 11:57

Planning is underway, note your calendar now for Sunday 29 March 2020 to be part of the Web Genius Kapiti Run for Youth (KR4Y) to raise funds and fitness for Kapiti’s youth while having great fun strolling or running along the beautiful Kapiti coastline.

"Last year we raised $20,698 so we are motivated to challenge that amount through a massive collective effort of individuals and groups participating in 2020," says Richard Calkin, Founder of Web Genius. "Just imagine if 500 people registered and they all raised $50 each, WOW, that would be $25,000." Since inception in 2011, KR4Y has raised more than $120,000 to support youth in Kapiti.

"There is a large crew of Web Genius staff and local business folk who plan and help to run the event, and 2020 will be no exception to this," says Helene Judge. "Every Fundraising Partner that is approved to participate will receive 70% of the total funds raised by participants who choose to support their organisation at the time of registration. The other 30% is applied to the logistics of running the event."

KR4Y will open for free registration early in 2020 and at that time we will be seeking individuals and groups to get together to walk or run from Paraparaumu Beach at Maclean Park to Raumati Beach and back. For those choosing the 12km walk or run, they will do two circuits of the course. Registration will take place from 8.45am to 10am with all walkers and runners starting together at 10.15am.

KR4Y is a family friendly event - baby buggies and crowd friendly dogs on leads are welcome and there are sponsored prizes, treats for kids and certificates for everyone participating.

Late in January 2020, business sponsorship will also open. "For the last two years we have easily achieved 50+ sponsors in three categories: Gold $500, Silver $250 and Bronze $125," says Helene.

Fundraising Partners include: Challenge for Change, Kapiti Basketball Association, Kapiti College, Kapiti Youth Support, Paraparaumu College, The Shed Project Kapiti, ZEAL Kapiti, 49 Squadron Air Cadets.