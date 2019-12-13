Festive fun for your furry friends in Hamilton

Friday, 13 December, 2019 - 16:35

The canine version of Christmas is coming to Hamilton’s Innes Common this Sunday, 15 December.

All dog owners and dog lovers are encouraged to bring along their four-legged friends for a group walk around the lake, beginning at 9.45am.

After the walk, your own Santa Paws will be able to have photos with the real Santa Claus and there will be lots of other doggie things to see and do, such as demonstrations by the Waikato Agility Group.

Dogs and their owners are encouraged to dress up in their Christmas best, as there will be spot prizes up for grabs for the best outfits.

The event is being run by the Hamilton City Council’s Animal Education and Control Unit and their staff are excited for you and your dogs to experience K9 Christmas this year.

"Christmas is about being with friends and family and our furry friends are no different," says Animal Control Public Education Officer Amanda Tucker.

"It’s nice to have a day just for them and to celebrate the bond you have with your dog," she says.

Photos of your furry friend with Santa come at the small cost of $5, with the proceeds going towards the Animal Education and Control community fund. The fund helps towards desexing.

No photo bookings are required, just turn up on the day between 9.30am - 12pm.

This event is weather permitting, so make sure you're following the Hamilton Adopt a Dog Facebook page for the latest updates.

All dogs must be on a lead.