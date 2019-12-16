Countdown reveals how long Kiwis' spend preparing for Christmas

Monday, 16 December, 2019 - 07:40

Countdown has asked its customers how long they’re planning to spend cooking, shopping, wrapping and preparing for Christmas Day… and it's a lot less than you think.

Compared with the UK- where the average person spends more than 65 hours getting organised for the big day, it turns out the average Kiwi is pretty relaxed when it comes to the festive season, leaving most of the prep until the last week and spending just under 22 hours getting ready for Christmas Day.

While dinner preparation and cooking time might seem like the most time-consuming part of the Christmas lead-up, it’s actually buying gifts that Kiwis’ find the most difficult. The average Kiwi spends almost six hours shopping for presents, compared with three hours on preparing and cooking dinner.

Countdown’s survey revealed:

Almost 50 per cent of customers surveyed said they spend less than an hour travelling on Christmas Day and 28 per cent say they don’t travel at all. Aucklanders tend to be in the car longer than elsewhere in the country.

On average Kiwis spend two hours wrapping presents, which is a third of the amount of time people in the UK spend on wrapping (six hours).

In New Zealand, women and men share the overall responsibility of organising Christmas almost equally, although women spend almost double the time wrapping Christmas presents than males.

Customers aged between 30 to 44 carry the load when it comes to preparing for Christmas. Over 65 year olds tend to do the least planning for Christmas.

On Christmas Day, the cooking duties are evenly spread across the family with both men and women, young and old, working together to create the festive fare.

How long Kiwis spend on tasks on average:

Planning for Christmas: 4 hours and 54 minutes (UK: 5 hours and 21 minutes)

Buying Christmas Presents: 5 hours and 42 minutes (UK: 10 hours and 7 minutes)

Buying food for Christmas: 2 hours and 19 minutes (UK: 8 hours and 49 minutes)

Wrapping Christmas presents: 1 hour and 49 minutes (UK: 6 hours and 53 minutes)

Preparing Christmas dinner: 2 hours and 59 minutes (UK: 7 hours and 53 minutes)

Cleaning up after Christmas: 2 hours 8 minutes (UK: 6 hours and 53 minutes)

Driving on Christmas Day: 56 minutes (UK: 4 hours and 17 minutes)

Scott Davidson, Countdown’s Head Elf (General Manager Merchandise) says Kiwis are often focused on heading away for the summer holidays rather than Christmas Day itself.

"Having a summer Christmas means our cooking and preparation is more focused around a BBQ and salads than big traditional meals, which luckily can also take us less time to think about and prepare than meal planning in the Northern Hemisphere.

"At Countdown we’re trying to make this time of the year as stress-free as possible, including having the shelves stacked with food and increasing our online shopping delivery windows for the last week. Customers can also book their grocery shopping a week in advance of Christmas Eve, ordering all the fresh essentials without having to visit the store," says Scott Davidson.

Countdown stores across the country will be opened for extended hours for December. Stores are closed on Christmas Day and re-open Boxing Day.