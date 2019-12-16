Sex toy retailer reports NZers buying big ahead of Christmas

Monday, 16 December, 2019 - 11:04

Adulttoymegastore is celebrating a huge surge in purchases from New Zealanders ahead of Christmas. In the lead-up to the Holiday period Kiwis have been buying up large at the adult toy retailer.

Adulttoymegastore Head of Customer Satisfaction Sophie McGrath says it shows adult toys are well and truly mainstream now.

"We expected a big Christmas rush but we’ve been blown away. I don’t think anything else could prove just how much New Zealanders love their sex toys than how busy we have been," Sophie says.

"People want a gift that keeps on giving, so an adult toy is the perfect Christmas present."

Adulttoymegastore’s Naughty and Nice Advent Calendar sold out on pre-orders well before Christmas and Satisfyer Pro 2.0s have been the most popular gifts this year.

"The Satisfyer Pro 2.0 has been huge all year and just when we think it can’t get any bigger - we have another huge day of sales."

This year Adulttoymegastore began selling luxury brand ZALO.

"Contrary to what some might think, adult toys are wildly popular with women and ZALO caters to that market with beautiful and elegant toys.

"The award-winning ZALO toys offer functions you’d never have even imagined a few years ago. Things like pre-heating to bring your toy to the ideal body temperature before use and bluetooth connectivity allowing your toy to be controlled by the touch of your smartphone screen. They’re innovative and offering never before seen features," Sophie says.

Couple toys are also hugely popular this year, Sophie says.

"New Zealanders can’t get enough of couple toys. A lot of folks are telling us they’re going online together and buying couple toys. Since Afterpay partnered with us this year, along with Laybuy, we’ve seen a lot of couples creating ATMS wishlists and instead of buying just one or two things, they’re getting the whole list. We can see these sales in real time and it’s nice to know somebody is going to have a great Christmas."

Adulttoymegastore is currently hosting a range of Christmas giveaways including the chance to win a year’s supply of sex toys. Scratch cards around the website give customers the chance to win a huge range of toys.

The final day for Christmas delivery is 3pm 23rd of December but gift vouchers are available right through the holidays and can be emailed to you as a quick Christmas gift.

"We want to make sure everyone gets something off their wish list this Christmas. And it’s great to see that’s happening. We feel a bit like Santa over here - albeit a different kind of Santa!"

On 30 December, Adulttoymegastore will announce the top 10 most popular toys for 2019.

Adulttoymegastore is based in Wellington, New Zealand. We ship world-wide.