Christmas food bank drive compromised by weather

Tuesday, 17 December, 2019 - 13:33

The organisers of the Upper Clutha district's Christmas food bank drive, due to take place on Thursday, are "extremely disappointed" to have to cancel the Wanaka segment of this year's street collection - a tradition which has run for 13 years. The decision was made in consultation with local emergency service personnel, who are worried about the safety of volunteers in very wet and windy conditions which are forecasted.

Christmas Food Bank Drive coordinator, Nikki McKay, says that the group had to take a "safety first" approach, especially given our large number of young volunteers. "We don't want any of our volunteers to be put in danger, so we've had to call off the Wanaka street collection for the first time since 2007 - which is a real shame. But that shouldn't stop people contributing."

"The people of the Upper Clutha are always so generous, and their donations of food and gifts make a HUGE difference to a growing number of families who are really struggling over Christmas. So we are asking that people bring their donations to the Community Networks offices at the new Community Hub on McDougall St this Wednesday or Thursday, so that those in need can still be helped. Our volunteers will still be busy sorting donations at the new Community Hub on Thursday evening"

Nikki said that for people in Hawea and Luggate and Mt Barker, the collections WILL continue. "So please have your donations ready on Thursday evening, and listen out for the fire sirens and volunteer vehicles as usual, and bring your donations to the gate."

"This is an awesome community, and we know that this year's Christmas Food Bank Drive will be a success despite the decision we've had to make. A big thank you to our emergency service personnel and our volunteers, more than 200 of them, and to the hundreds of people who give a little to help those in greatest need in our community."