A virtual reality trip to Antarctica comes to Auckland museum

Tuesday, 17 December, 2019 - 14:01

We have a very exciting Virtual Reality experience coming to the Museum!

Few are fortunate enough to travel to Antarctica, even fewer experience what it is like to live there, that’s about to change!

Transport yourself to a world of ice and snow through the wonder of virtual reality, and explore a day in the life of Australian Antarctic scientists as they research this mysterious continent.

With 360-degree camera control and stunning 4K, high-resolution vision, you'll see first-hand the work that goes into understanding climate change, managing ecosystems, researching sustainability, and conserving wildlife.

Along the way in The Antarctica Experience you'll:

Explore Antarctica from a helicopter cockpit, even landing on glaciers.

Discover the resident penguin colony and see the new chicks.

Explore Davis Station and logistics that go into surviving the harsh Antarctic conditions.

View the spectacular Southern Lights in high definition.

Opens Saturday 21 December 2019 for a limited time only until Sunday 3 May - please feel free to add to your events calendars and what’s on pages.