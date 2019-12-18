Responsible Camping Ambassadors welcome visitors to the Coromandel

Wednesday, 18 December, 2019 - 07:00

Our five new Responsible Camping Ambassadors are out and about across our district, helping freedom camping visitors find the right places to stay, along with providing information on where to find public toilets and rubbish disposal facilities.

Over the summer period, our ambassadors will also be promoting the district, suggesting things to do and see, monitoring freedom camping sites and collecting data on how many visitors are using them.

Our ambassadors will be using the "Ambassador App" to record numbers of users at designated freedom camping sites in real-time so they can guide visitors to sites that have space.

Our ambassador based in our Coromandel-Colville Ward will promote a pack-in/pack-out approach to rubbish in the remote northern areas of the Coromandel, particularly around the Department of Conservation camping sites, which get super-busy. Other sites where ambassadors will be operating include the Thames Coast, around Mercury Bay and from Tairua south to Whangamata.

Our five ambassadors have been hired to work part-time for 10 weeks to promote responsible freedom camping. They’ve been paid for out of the $721,774 our Council received from the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment’s (MBIE) Responsible Camping Fund.

"Tourism plays a major role in our local economy, so we very much want to encourage visitors to the Coromandel and to enjoy the natural beauty," says Thames-Coromandel District Mayor Sandra Goudie.

"We expect visitors to leave our district the same way they find it, so others can continue to enjoy the iconic Kiwi experience," says Mayor Goudie. "Our Council is a huge promoter of the Tiaki Promise (see below), and our ambassadors will be sharing this message around the district.

"This funding provides valuable support for our peak visitor season, and these initiatives will help educate visitors to understand the desired travel etiquette in a way that benefits our tourism ecosystem," says Mayor Sandra.

"During the peak months, our public facilities are pushed to their limits and the additional services required can be an expensive burden for a low ratepayer-based region," says Mayor Goudie. "This money is operational and comes at no additional cost to ratepayers and it is only to cover the upcoming summer season. While it’s a great boost to receive this additional money, we don’t want to set up an unrealistic expectation that we are going to be able to do this every year."