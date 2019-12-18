Don Cameron steps up to top role at Walking Access Commission

Wednesday, 18 December, 2019 - 08:58

Ruapehu District Mayor Don Cameron has been appointed as the new Chair of the Walking Access Commission Ara HÄ«koi Aotearoa.

Minister Damien O’Connor appointed Mr Cameron for a 3-year term. He takes over from longstanding Commission Chair John Forbes.

Cameron is an experienced farmer and has been Mayor of Ruapehu District since 2007.

Cameron says that the Commission is at an exciting crossroads.

"The recent independent review of the Commission says it is highly regarded and remarkably effective at developing and promoting public access to the outdoors. But it could do much more - working strategically with regions to

develop networks of public access, working more closely with iwi, and supporting local people to grow public access in their communities," says Cameron.

"I want to see a network of public outdoor access in New Zealand that is free, certain, enduring, and practical for us all to use," says Cameron.

Cameron is also a representative on the National Council of Local Government New Zealand. He is a keen mountain biker with a wealth of experience in rural and recreation access issues. He is a member of Ruapehu-Whanganui Rural Support Trust and Rural Health Alliance NZ, is the co-Chair of the Road Controlling Authority and recently helped to set up the Ameku Road cycle and walkway in Raetihi.