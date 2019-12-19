Melville skatepark and playground to re-open for the holidays

Thursday, 19 December, 2019 - 16:05

The project to upgrade the skatepark and playground at Melville Park is progressing well and most parts will be open to the public over the Christmas holiday period.

Completed areas include the upgraded playground, basketball court and a portion of the skate park, including the skate bowl. The public will be able to use these areas from late afternoon this Friday 20 December, once fencing is removed.

Work will continue after the school holidays on the lower skate area and it will remain fenced off in the meantime.

The entire project is expected to be completed by late April 2020 and a community celebration will held at this time.

Parks and Recreation Manager Maria Barrie says: "We’re really pleased with how the project is tracking and we have been working very closely with the community, including Htown Skate Project, through the design phase to ensure we’re meeting their needs.

We know this is a well-loved facility for the Melville community, especially during school holidays and we’re pleased to be able to re-open a significant portion of it to the community over this busy time."

For more information visit hamilton.govt.nz/melvilleskate