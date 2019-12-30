The top 10 most popular sex toys in NZ for 2019 - Adult Toy Megastore

Monday, 30 December, 2019 - 09:23

New Zealanders sure love their sex toys! It was a massive year of sales for Adulttoymegastore with Kiwi women taking over with their love of clitoral stimulators.

According to Adulttoymegastore’s last sex survey, 81% of New Zealanders have used a sex toy. One in three kiwis have used or own a vibrator.

It won’t surprise anyone that the top toy for 2019 was the Satisfyer Pro 2 Next Generation. The Satisfyer Pro has taken the world by storm. It was crowned the country’s favourite toy earlier in the year and its popularity has only grown (and grown and grown).

This year, NZ owned and operated Adultoymegastore had to set up stand-alone pre-order pages to keep up with demand. Two Satisfyer Pro parties in Wellington sold out in hours.

"It’s a phenomenon that’s for sure," Head of Customer Satisfaction Sophie McGrath says.

"In just one day we sold 3500 units and it’s all word of mouth. Women just love it because it’s so effective."

Adulttoymegastore owner and operator Nicola Relph agrees, saying the Satisfyer Pro 2.0 has revolutionised the sex toy industry.

"Satisfied customers are telling everyone they know and it’s our fastest selling toy in history."

The success of the Satisfyer brand isn’t surprising Nicola says.

"They’re really affordable toys and they’re of a high quality. That alone makes them popular - but the new air-wave technology they’re rolling out has made them wildly popular."

Adulttoymegastore’s own brand Amore by ATMS also secured spots on the top 10.

"We are really proud that our own range is so popular, we’ve been in this business a long time so we know what works and what doesn’t," Nicola says.

Lubricants and toy cleaners were in the top five but for toys alone, the Satisfyer brand is unstoppable and it’s all about the clitoris! Rabbit vibes, bullet vibes and clitoral stimulators dominated the market this year. Just one toy for men made it into the top 10 proving Kiwi women love their toys. The most popular lubricant was Uberlube. The Luxury Lubricant that everybody loves! The most popular toy cleaner was the Pipedream Refresh Anti-Bacterial Toy Cleaner.

1) Satisfyer Pro 2.0 Next Generation

2) Satisfyer 1 Next Generation

3) Silicone Classic Clit Stimulator

4) Satisfyer - Pro G-Spot Rabbit

5) Amore Hummer G-Spot Rabbit Vibrator

6) PDX Fill Her Up Masturbator

7) Bullet Vibrator

8) Basix 6 Inch Suction Cup Dildo

9) Satisfyer Pro Plus Vibration

10) OVO L1 Loveballs