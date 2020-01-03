Travel deals for cruises on America's Great Lakes

Friday, 3 January, 2020 - 14:12

The world’s most famous waterfall - Niagara Falls, the motor city of Detroit, bustling Chicago and the vast Great Lakes all feature on a new, 10-night cruise package offered by boutique American cruise company, Victory Cruise Lines, and New Zealand partner, Cruise World.

Kiwis can save up to US$800 per couple if they book the package by March 31, 2020.

The largest group of freshwater lakes on the planet, North America’s Great Lakes hold 20 percent of the Earth’s freshwater and are known for their ocean-like features such as rolling waves, distant horizons and strong currents. Covering an area of 244,000 square kilometres - roughly the size of the UK - they also boast fishing ports, surfing beaches, indigenous communities, car-free islands, the largest freshwater sand dunes in the world and a ghost town.

Kiwis can visit this fascinating region and sail on each of the five major lakes on Victory Cruises’ ‘Splendour of the Great Lakes’ cruise from Toronto to Chicago in July, 2020. The route traces the US-Canadian border for much of the journey.

The adventure begins with a complimentary hotel stay in Toronto on July 4, 2020, before guests board the 202-passenger Victory I - an agile and intimate ship that easily navigates canals, locks, bays and hidden ports where larger ships cannot go. Guests will cruise across Lake Ontario and via a network of locks to Niagara Falls before entering Lake Erie - known for its own version of the Loch Ness Monster, Bessie - before visiting Cleveland and the world’s car capital of Detroit.

From there, the ship will make is way through Lake Huron to Manitoulin Island - the world’s largest freshwater island at 2766 square kilometres. Victory I then charts a course through the Soo Locks - the world’s busiest canal in terms of tonnage - to the historic Canadian lake port of Sault Ste. Marie and Lake Superior - the largest of the great lakes. Next on the itinerary is Mackinac Island, where passengers can disconnect from the modern world and enjoy a horse-drawn carriage tour of the car-free island, known for its delicious fudge and historic fort.

The cruise then enters Lake Michigan and the final destination of Chicago, with its striking architecture, delicious cuisine, famous museums, festivals and sports stadiums.

Including all onboard meals, free-flowing drinks, shore excursions with local guides at every port, shipboard Wi-Fi, onboard gratuities and port taxes, the 10-night ‘Splendour of the Great Lakes’ cruise package is available from US$5907 per person, twin-share, (in a category C oceanview stateroom) including the US$400 discount per person if booked by March 31, 2020. Alternative departure dates are available between May and October, 2020.

To book, consumers or travel agents can call Victory Cruise Lines’ NZ representative, Cruise World, on 0800 500 732 or visit www.cruiseworld.co.nz

Based in New Albany, USA, Victory Cruise Lines is a small ship line with sailings to the Great Lakes, eastern Canada, New England, south-east USA, the Yucatan Peninsula, Costa Rica and Panama aboard Victory I and Victory II. A third small ship, Ocean Victory, will offer Alaskan cruises from 2021.