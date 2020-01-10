New trail brings A2O closer to the goal of being completely off-road

Friday, 10 January, 2020 - 09:29

Cyclists of all abilities are warmly invited to join Waitaki District Council and Tourism Waitaki in celebrating the opening of a special section of newly built off-road trail, joining the Aviemore and Kurow sections of the Alps 2 Ocean Cycle trail.

This area is of particular interest to our nation’s history - as you traverse the cycle trail you take a trip through history, passing the engineering feat of the dams, the Dunkirk Soldiers’ memorial site and where the first social welfare system in the world began, along with cultural history of Waitaki River and surrounds.

On Saturday 8th February there will be an official ribbon cutting ceremony where local historians will share stories of this special area and attendees will be invited to ride the new section.

After the ribbon cutting and story-sharing, shuttles will be available from Waitaki Village for those who would like to cycle from Aviemore to Waitaki Village/Kurow. Alternatively people may like to do the full Kurow/Waitaki Village to Aviemore return trip. Hire bikes will also be available at Waitaki Village.

Mayor for Waitaki, Gary Kircher said, "The Alps2Ocean cycle trail is one of New Zealand’s premier trails, and with. This latest addition of off-road section will make it even more so. It has made the trail safer and more interesting which significantly improves riders’ enjoyment. The overall benefits to Waitaki and its residents is clear to see - our small communities along the trail are being rejuvenated and it’s helping to bring new jobs and diversification to our economy. And where there are good sections of trail by townships, locals are using the trails almost as much, and in some cases more, than tourists! It all helps to make our Waitaki district even more wonderful."