Screenrights 2020 Cultural Fund open for applications

Monday, 13 January, 2020 - 10:00

Screenrights’ 2020 Cultural Fund is open for applications today, with the announcement of this year’s focus as New Voices.

"Our 2020 focus on ‘New Voices’ is about advancing those who, for whatever reason, have found doors not readily open to them," said James Dickinson, Screenrights’ Chief Executive. "That might be due to their living in a remote location, or because of a language barrier, a social, economic or accessibility disadvantage or a lack of confidence that anyone will back their project. We’re excited to see how this year’s applicants will address these obstacles in their initiatives."

Not a production or development fund, the Screenrights Cultural Fund supports projects that foster the creation and appreciation of screen content in Australia and New Zealand.

2018 recipient Dr Jordan Nguyen said: "The Screenrights Cultural Fund grant is a fantastic way to back new exciting projects with positive impact for screen. My social business Psykinetic is committed to bringing about increased empowerment and independence for the disability and aged care sectors, and as a recipient of the inaugural year of this fund, we have been able to take our ideas of an inclusive content streaming platform controlled by eyes and even mind to the next stage. An amazing program to have been part of, and we’re all looking forward to seeing the new ideas and projects that this fund continues to support."

Now in its third year, the Fund awards up to $50,000 per initiative. Screenrights awarded three projects in 2018 and four projects in 2019.

2020 applications will close on Wednesday 29 April, 5pm AEST. The guidelines and application form are now available at www.screenrights.org/cultural-fund.

CULTURAL FUND

2019 recipients: https://www.screenrights.org/screenrights-announces-2019-cultural-fund-recipients/

2018 recipients: https://www.screenrights.org/2018-cultural-fund-recipients-announced/

Further information: www.screenrights.org/cultural-fund

Enquiries: culturalfund@screenrights.org