Register now for the inaugural Walter Peak High Country Farm Run

Tuesday, 14 January, 2020 - 12:13

Registrations are open for the first-ever Walter Peak High Country Farm run, to be held in Queenstown on the decade’s first leap day - Saturday 29 February 2020.

This fun event for the whole family includes a TSS Earnslaw Cruise Finishers Medal for each participant plus a range of spot prizes. Participants can choose one of two options: either a 5km run or a 10km run, which is two laps of the 5km course. The course covers a variety of non-technical terrain including 4WD farm tracks and bridle trails with spectacular mountain and lake views. The event will begin with a 45-minute cruise on the TSS Earnslaw at 8am, which will include an event briefing, and participants will arrive in plenty of time for the 9am start by the Walter Peak wharf. After the event, everyone can reward themselves with a range of delectable food and refreshments from the Walter Peak pop-up BBQ before embarking on the return cruise to Steamer Wharf. The awards ceremony, which will be held during the return cruise on the TSS Earnslaw from 11am onwards, will also include a prize ceremony for each age category.

Real Journeys General Manager Paul Norris says, "We are delighted to be involved in hosting this event for all ages. This family friendly run at Walter Peak High Country Farm sits well with our aim to engage with local community values. Most visitors usually only see the Colonel’s Homestead Restaurant and the farm tour, so this is a great opportunity for everyone to explore a lot more of our farm." Prices range from $29 for under 5-year-olds to $69 for adults running the 10km course.