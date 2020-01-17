Items for Upcoming Shoots and Valentine's Day Gift Guide 2020

Friday, 17 January, 2020 - 10:30

Made with Lavender essential oil, our new essential oil bath bombs are a fun, fizzy way to unwind. We’ve used one of our most popular calming essential oils to create these relaxing bath bombs and filled them with nourishing ingredients and no unwanted additives.

Lavender essential oil-renowned for its soothing and calming aroma-makes the Lavender Calming Bath Bomb perfect for unwinding after a long day.

Stress Away Relaxing Bath Bombs

Made with our Stress Away essential oil blend, our new essential oil bath bombs are a fun, fizzy way to unwind. We’ve used one of our most popular calming essential oil blends to create these relaxing bath bombs and filled them with nourishing ingredients and no unwanted additives.

A Stress Relaxing Bath Bomb is a special treat thanks to the inviting, vanilla-lime scent of Stress Away essential oil.

Rose Essential Oil

Rose essential oil the product of one of the most recognisable and culturally significant flowers in the world-has a rich, intoxicating aroma that’s just as beautiful as the bloom itself. Rose essential oil is distilled to gently release the delicate flower’s oil through steam. Because each 5-ml bottle requires 9.98 kilograms of rose petals, Rose oil is one of the most valuable essential oils you can acquire.

Massage Oil - Relaxation

Relaxation™ Massage Oil promotes tranquility and eases tension to restore vitality. This formula blends specially selected vegetable oils with soothing essential oils such as Lavender, Tangerine, Coriander and Spearmint for maximum stress relief. ESSENTIAL OILS: Tangerine, Peppermint, Lavender, Spearmint, Ylang Ylang, Coriander, Bergamot, Geranium

Coconut Lime Replenishing Body Butter

Young Living's Coconut Lime Replenishing Body Butter, featuring Lime essential oil, uses plant-based ingredients to deeply moisturise your skin with a non-greasy formula. This coconut oil body butter is fragranced with the natural scent of coconut oil and Lime oil to create a warm, tropical aroma that offers a mini-getaway every time you apply this essential oil body butter.

Lantern Diffuser

Complement your décor and set the mood with the Lantern Diffuser. A warm and welcoming invitation for guests, this stunning lantern made with exquisite metal and glass details transforms any room by permeating the air with the aroma of your favourite essential oils.

