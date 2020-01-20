Harry Potter Book Night in Civic Square next month

Monday, 20 January, 2020 - 15:27

The annual Harry Potter Book Night, celebrated internationally each February, will take place in Civic Square Hastings on Wednesday, February 5.

Hastings District Libraries and Hastings City Art Gallery have again teamed up to host the unforgettable night, with this year’s theme the Triwizard Tournament.

Hastings district councillor Wendy Schollum says this year’s event will again give people the chance to enjoy the magic of Harry Potter.

"We’ll be sharing the wonder of JK Rowling’s unforgettable stories and, most excitingly, introducing the next generation of readers to the unparalleled magic of Harry Potter."

Young wizards, witches and Muggles will be treated to an evening of magical games and interactive fun, including The Great Wardini who will amaze Muggles with his magic show.

"This year there will be new activities such as creating your own firebreathing dragons and mermaids, a scavenger hunt and an introduction to Magic: The Gathering along with returning favourites like the Sorting Hat and practising Quidditch," says Mrs Schollum.

Event-goers will also be able to explore a re-creation of Mad Eye Moody’s office and may even talk to a moving portrait.

Mrs Schollum says holding events such as the Harry Potter Book Night in the Hastings cultural precinct and CBD helps to create a welcoming, vibrant Hastings city where people want to live, work, shop and play.

"We are blessed to have green spaces and community facilities as part of our CBD that enable these types of family events right in the centre of town."

Harry Potter Book Night runs from 4pm to 7pm and is a free, interactive, family-orientated event.

"Activities will be scheduled over the three hours and families are encouraged to come along to enjoy the evening - either the whole event or just pop in for a while, whatever suits you and your family."

JK Rowling’s Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone started a global phenomenon. It has sold over 450 million copies worldwide in 79 languages, inspired a major movie franchise, a spellbinding theatre production and captivated readers of all ages for 21 years.

You can find out more about Harry Potter Book Night: Triwizard Tournament in Hastings at www.hastingslibraries.co.nz or by following the libraries Facebook page.