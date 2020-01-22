Sarah Ewing from NZ named the best Heineken bartender in the world

Wednesday, 22 January, 2020 - 15:04

Ten of the world’s best bartenders showcased their draught pouring skills during the Heineken® Global Bartender Final in Amsterdam. Sarah Ewing from Gore, New Zealand demonstrated outstanding skills under the watchful eye of the jury and was rewarded by winning the title of the world’s best Heineken® bartender. The Global Bartender Final 2020 is part of the global Heineken Star Quality programme, a worldwide draught beer quality programme designed to deliver the perfect pouring ritual, in order to serve consumers the best tasting beer.

Following the national finals in ten countries, the winners came together in Amsterdam to compete in the world championships of bartending: the Global Bartender Final. Supporters from all over the world came along to cheer on the finalists. The event took place at the Heineken Experience - former brewery and now Heineken museum and interactive experience centre. The finalists showed their pouring skills in front of the expert jury consisting of Alexander de Carvalho Heineken, Mark van Iterson - Director Global Heineken Design, Lieke Westendorp - Managing Director Heineken Experience and Eric de Kock CEO of Bartender competition. Franck Evers - Global Draught Master was the host of the evening. The contestants performed the 5-steps of the Draught Quality pouring ritual that bartenders need to follow to produce a perfectly poured glass of Heineken® beer: rinse, pour, skim, check and serve.

After a neck-and-neck race the jury decided that Sarah Ewing has the best skills. In addition to taking home to the title, she wins a Heineken® Formula 1 Grand Prix weekend for 2 "It is a great honour to be recognized by the jury as the best performing Heineken® Bartender of the World. Everybody in this competition has a great passion for the perfectly poured glass of beer, it was amazing to be part of this", said Sarah Ewing.