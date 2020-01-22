Drop-in and hear about Whangamata's boardwalk project

Wednesday, 22 January, 2020 - 15:37

A public drop-in session on the proposed boardwalk running along Whangamata’s beachfront is being held on Monday 27 January.

Drop-in anytime between 10am-12pm to our Council's Whangamata Service Centre, 620 Port Road to hear from our Council's project manager Ross Ashby and coastal scientist and ecologist Jim Dahm about the boardwalk's proposed routes.

A meeting is also being held at our Whangamata Service Centre later that day between 1pm-2.30pm for adjoining property owners.

We appreciate that this time may not suit everyone, however the information from the day will shared on our website tcdc.govt.nz/whangaboardwalk. If you have any specific questions, please feel free to contact the project manager Ross Ashby on 027 510 9079 or e-mail ross.ashby@tcdc.govt.nz.

We’ve got two proposals for the route of a wooden boardwalk running along Whangamata’s beachfront, which will protect our dune systems and promote better walking access, and we want to hear which option you prefer.

To make the project affordable to ratepayers, the Whangamata Community Board has prioritised budget for the first stage of the walkway from Mooloo Cresent to the Whangamata Surf Club at Williamson Park that we want to get feedback on:

Option one (green): A walkway encouraging people through the crest of the dune system, or

Option two (red): an alignment that follows the existing informal pathway back from the coast.

We also want to hear what you think about the proposed re-alignment of the beach accessways along the Esplanade and any other comments in general about the design.

The project also includes new seating, landscaping and improved access points from surrounding streets.

To provide your feedback, please complete this online survey or pick up a hard copy from our Whangamata Service Centre, 620 Port Road before 5pm, 31 January.