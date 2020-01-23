Seaweek celebrations - I am the sea, the sea is me

Thursday, 23 January, 2020 - 10:56

Seaweek is happening from Saturday 29 th February to Sunday 8 th March 2020! The theme for Seaweek this year is: Connecting with our Seas, Ko au te moana, ko te moana ko au - I am the sea, the sea is me.

Seaweek is NZAEE’s annual, national flagship event. This year NZAEE has partnered with Sir Peter Blake Marine Education and Recreation Centre (MERC) to deliver Seaweek. Through this collaborative effort the team at MERC are excited to engage with more people across the nation through their connection with the sea! Sir Peter Blake MERC was founded in 1990 and their mission is to provide life changing marine environmental education and outdoor experiences for young New Zealanders.

They feel that connection is an important thing to emphasize, particularly as these diverse but inextricable connections of our lives on land and life in the ocean support us.

Seaweek is the perfect opportunity to connect with the sea and NZAEE & MERC encourage you to take the opportunity to celebrate and learn more about our marine environment by taking part in an event or initiative near you. Events and activities are planned across the country - from art competitions, beach cleans, and coastal walks to guided snorkelling events, there is something for everyone! Keep an eye on the Seaweek website , Facebook page and Instagram to find events near you.

The annual Seaweek Ocean Champion Challenge requires entrants to undertake a specific ;Ocean Challenge; to help solve a problem in the marine environment. There are two categories; one for junior entrants under 16 years of age and an open category for all other entries.

Entries for this year close 9 February 2020, and voting starts the next day for first, second and third for juniors and seniors - all other entrants still go in the draw to receive awesome prizes! For more details and to enter the Ocean Champion Challenge go to www.seaweek.org.nz !

Look on the Seaweek website to find event listings for your region, and if you are interested in hosting an event for Seaweek or have any questions about events in your region please contact seaweek@merc.org.nz .

Take the opportunity to let Seaweek help you promote your event or share your photos by tagging #Seaweek2020 on social media so they can shine a light on the awesome events and showcase the work you’re doing to protect our oceans.

NZAEE and MERC would like to thank Foundation North and the many generous sponsors who make Seaweek possible through financial support and in-kind donations.