Save up to US$2000 per couple on new American BBQ themed river cruises

Friday, 24 January, 2020 - 13:45

Nothing beats an authentic American BBQ in the mid-west - and for a limited time, the American Queen Steamboat Company is offering Kiwis savings of up to US$2000 per couple on an eight-night ‘American BBQ Challenge Cruise’. The deal is valid for bookings made before March 31, 2020.

Step aboard the historic all-suite paddle wheeler, American Duchess, for a culinary experience with a difference, with two departure dates available - September 27 and October 18, 2020. The eight-night journey begins with a pre-night stay at the historic Peabody Hotel in downtown Memphis, Tennessee, before winding north to Alton, Illinois. Along the way, you will stop off at various ports along the mighty Mississippi in the states of Missouri, Kentucky and Illinois, with complimentary hop-on, hop-off shore excursions at each port of call.

The highlight of the cruise is a BBQ Challenge with American Queen Steamboat Company culinary teams taking on local BBQ professionals for the ultimate BBQ master title, with cruise guests as the judges. When you’re not indulging your tastebuds with the very best barbecue ribs, brisket and pulled pork, there are a range of complimentary shore excursions you can join to get to know the cities on your itinerary. In Paducah, Kentucky, check out the railway museum to learn about the city’s important transport role or taste some authentic Kentucky moonshine. Hop off at Chester, Illinois, to learn why the city is called the home of Popeye and get a pop culture fix at the Spinach Can Collectibles and Museum. Or, explore the French-settled St Louis, Missouri, or the Gateway City as it’s known, and its diverse neighbourhoods.

There is also plenty to do on board the paddle wheeler, with a jazz, blues and six-piece orchestra to entertain you in the evenings, daily lectures by American Queen’s history and culture expert - called a ‘riverlorian’ - and a bar, lounge, fitness centre and spa also available. Plus, guests receive free onboard internet and complimentary 24-hour room service.

The eight-night package includes a night’s accommodation pre-cruise, the seven-night river cruise, guided, hop-on-hop-off shore excursions, an unlimited beverage package and water and speciality coffees throughout the cruise. Onbaord gratuities and poprt taxes are also included. The stay and cruise package begins on September 27, 2020, and prices start from US$2298 per person, twin share for an interior stateroom, a saving of US$300 per person. Or you can upgrade to a veranda suite, with packages starting at US$3698 per person, twin share, with savings of up to US$1000 per person. The offer ends March 31, 2020. A similar American BBQ Challenge itinerary - which travels north to south from St Louis, Missouri to Memphis, Tennessee - departs on October 18, 2020.

American Queen Steamboat Company is an award-winning, authentic and opulent river cruise line in North America, offering the most inclusive cruises with guided shore excursions, nightly Broadway-calibre entertainment and regionally inspired fine dining included in the fare.

To book, consumers or travel agents can call the New Zealand International Representative for the American Queen Steamboat Company, Cruise World, on 09 917 4440 or visit www.cruiseworld.co.nz .

Direct link to packages:

http://specials.cruiseworld.co.nz/cruise-lines/american-queen-steamboat-company.html